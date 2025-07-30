"In Mark Andrews we trust": NFL fans react after Isaiah Likely goes down with foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens saw starting tight end Isaiah Likely go down with a foot injury in training camp, which could mean Mark Andrews has a bigger role this season.However, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Likely suffered a small foot fracture but could still be ready for Week 1.Yet, if Likely isn't ready to return in Week 1, Andrews will start, and many fans are eager to see it.&quot;In Mark Andrews we trust… unless it’s the 1 yard line,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Likely will be back early in the season. Can’t ask for better news if you’re a Ravens fan. Might miss a game or 2. Which is fine bc MAndrews and Kolar got it. Week 1 is vs Bills anyway so you know Andrews gonna go off with or w/o Likely,&quot; a fan wrote.The Ravens do open the season against the Bills, so Baltimore will hope to have Likely in the lineup in the season opener.&quot;Here comes the Lamar Jackson excuses if he doesn't beat the Bills,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Looks like Baltimore dodged a bullet,&quot; a fan added.The Ravens did avoid a major injury to Likely, but the star tight end will likely be out for the remainder of training camp.&quot;That’s good news for Baltimore, Likely and Mark Andrews form the best TE duo in the league,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Positive update. “Rolled it” still sounded better than fracture. Ravens track record with foot injuries, gasp. This seems minor and best case for now,&quot; a fan added.Likely took over as the Ravens' starting tight end last season and was poised to have a big role this season. However, his status in Week 1 is up in the air.Ravens coach says Isaiah Likely is out for a few weeksIsaiah Likely suffered a foot injury early in training camp, which will put him on the sidelines.However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh says the injury isn't as serious as he thought, and it's good news that it happened so early into camp.&quot;We'll know more tomorrow. It's going to be a few weeks, though,&quot; Harbaugh said, via team website. &quot;He rolled his ankle, foot area, so we'll get an MRI tomorrow and see exactly what needs to be done, but it'll be a few weeks. It's good that it's this early in camp.&quot;Likely recorded 42 receptions for 477 yards and 6 touchdowns last season with the Ravens.