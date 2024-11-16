IN PHOTO: Jared Goff's wife Christen turns heads in risqué black outfit at SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary celebrations

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's wife, Christen, attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary at Dante Beverly Hills on November 14. Her bold black lace gown with a plunging neckline outfit turned heads. The lace detailing over a sheer underlayer looked risqué and perfectly complemented her chic updo.

Taking to Instagram, Christen also posted a mirror selfie from the event with fellow models Katie Austin and Elizabeth Turner.

Christen Harper Goff in risqué black outfit at SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary celebrations (Source: Via Instagram/@ChristenGoff)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christen pursued modeling to support her education, as mentioned in her Sports Illustrated profile. Ever since, she has been featured in multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, including in the 2024 segment.

Trending

In a blue swimsuit by Zimmermann, Jared Goff's wife posed amid the rich architecture of Portugal, a break from the typical beachy surroundings. The theme was inspired by "port-side Riviera fishing and vintage J. Crew ads."

Before entering the modeling industry, Christen featured in the following films:

Seven Eleven

Auggie

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

She also had a cameo in an episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp alongside the Lions QB.

Christen reveals how her relationship with Jared Goff started

Three-time NFL Pro Bowler Jared Goff met Christen Harper through dating app Raya in 2019 during his third year with the Los Angeles Rams. The couple went public with their affair after showing up together at the 2019 ESPYs.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper told Sports Illustrated in Dec. 2022. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship, and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him, and the rest is history, baby.”

Two years later, in June 2022, Jared popped the question to Christen during the lovebirds' trip to Cabo San Lucas. She said, "Yes!"

Two years later, in June 2024, Jared and Christen tied the knot in Ojai, California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.