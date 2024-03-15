IN PHOTOS: A look inside Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' "immersive and upscale" Kansas City restaurant

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are continuing to invest in their respective futures.

The superstar tandem for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have each made much money from both their on- and off-field endeavors, but they have been also smart in regards to where it all goes. On Thursday, they revealed their latest venture: 1587 Prime, an "immersive and upscale” steakhouse that is set to open within the Loews Kansas City Hotel in 2025.

Named after the two All-Pros and Pro Bowlers' respective jersey numbers, the restaurant was designed in collaboration with the hospitality group Noble 33. Director of Hospitality Sacha Tanha posted a photo of himself with the two players, as well as of the inside of the new establishment, on Instagram:

In a press release, Kelce and Mahomes stated that the venture was inspired by their experiences in Noble 33's other restaurants - like Meduza Mediterrania in New York and Toca Madera in Las Vegas, which the former has visited with his girlfriend, multi-platinum pop superstar Taylor Swift:

Mahomes: "Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City."

Kelce: "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City."

Meanwhile, Tosh Berman, co-founder and chairman of Noble 33 (the other co-founder, Tanha's brother Mikey, also acts as CEO), hinted at potentially expanding the collaboration to bigger cities in the United States and around the world, like New York, Los Angeles, and London:

“We do intend on expanding the brand with Patrick and Travis starting with the other cities where we have a significant footprint.”

What will Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' 1587 Prime restaurant boast?

According to the press release, 1587 Prime will boast "multiple private dining rooms, a world-class chef's kitchen, (and) a jaw-dropping meat display," with each feature containing subtle references to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' on-field accomplishments.

It will also have a meticulously curated selection of wines, which will be one of the largest for any restaurant in Missouri.