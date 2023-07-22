IN PHOTOS: Aaron Rodgers gets custom No. 8 diamond-studded chain gifted from Sauce Gardner

If the New York Jets are to succeed this year, they will depend on Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner. The quarterback is supposed to lead the offense as they challenge for the postseason and the cornerback will be entrusted to bring back his form from last year that made the Jets one of the best defenses in the league.

What makes it even more likely to happen is the camaraderie they share amongst themselves. When the leading lights of offense and defense are pulling in the same direction, it is sure to make the coaches and the fans happy.

The brotherhood between Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner was again on full display as they began their training for the upcoming NFL season. The defender brought a custom chain bearing the number 8 that the quarterback will wear in his stint with the New York Jets. You can see the touching interaction and the photos below.

Photos of Custom No. 8 Chain

Why did Sauce Gardner gift Aaron Rodgers a No. 8 Chain?

Aaron Rodgers famously played for the Green Bay Packers wearing the number 12. His social media handles still reflect his former number. But Sauce Gardner gave him the chain with the number 8 because that will be the quarterback's new number with the New York Jets.

Famous athletes are loathe to change their numbers on a whim. Much of their persona and brand is tied up there. Think TB12 for Tom Brady or CR7 for Cristiano Ronaldo. So, it was a suprise when he agreed to drop the number 12 from his jersey.

The quarterback used to wear the number 8 on his jersey when playing college football in California and he reverted to that for the Jets. One of the reasons why he might have done so is because Joe Namath, the greatest Jets quarterback, used to wear the number 12 and it was retired by the team.

While the Jets Super Bowl-winning quarterback had signaled his intention of allowing Aaron Rodgers to wear his number if he joined the franchise, the incumbent chose otherwise. The polite reason could, of couse, be passed off as the new quarterback giving due respect the original great of Jets history.

On the other hand, he might be doing so because he hopes to see his own number being retired one day for the successes he can bring to the franchise. If he wins another Super Bowl for them, that could certainly happen. And to lift the Lombardi Trophy, he will need his good friend Sauce Gardner to anchor the defense.

