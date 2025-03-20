In Photos: AJ Dillon's wife Gabrielle shares glimpse into romantic 'date night' with Eagles RB

Former Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle enjoyed a romantic date night on Wednesday. Gabrielle Dillon posted pictures on her Instagram stories showing off her outfit for the cozy date with the running back.

Ad

In one snapshot, Gabrielle poses for a selfie while giving fans a good look at her beautiful green dress, which perfectly matches her hair curls. The picture is followed by another IG story featuring a clip where she is spotted enjoying a delicious "cocktail" at a beachside restaurant.

"Cocktail with a view,” Gabrielle captioned the IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AJ Dillon's wife Gabrielle shares glimpse into romantic 'date night' with Eagles RB. (Credits: IG/Gabrielle Dillon)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After enjoying some me-time sipping cocktails beachside, Gabrielle Dillon decided to get herself some dessert. The influencer shared a picture of a bakery she visited later in Naples. Gabrielle also celebrated Dillon's signing with the Philadelphia Eagles by resharing his IG post featuring photos from the team’s office.

Ad

Trending

AJ Dillon penned down an emotional farewell message for Packers fans

On Monday, AJ Dillon confirmed his exit from the Green Bay Packers, a team that drafted him in 2020. He shared an Instagram post to elaborate on his emotions about leaving the franchise after five years.

"I want to take a moment to thank the entire Green Bay Packers organization, my teammates, and the incredible fans for an unforgettable five years. Wisconsin became so much more than just the place I played football - it became home. It's where I grew up, started my family, and made memories I'll cherish forever,” Dillion said.

Ad

Ad

In his statement, Dillion expressed gratitude for all the opportunities he received from the Packers and all the "relationships built" over the last five seasons with the franchise. Thanking the franchise for embracing him and his family from the day 1 of his joining, Dillion concluded his statement, saying:

"It was an honor to wear the 'G' and represent such a special organization. I'm grateful for the relationships built, the lessons learned, and the unwavering support from the Packers fans everywhere. You embraced me and my family from day one and we are forever thankful."

AJ Dillion registered 597 carries on 2428 yards and 16 touchdowns in his Green Bay career. Offensively, Dillion had 86 receptions on 763 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.