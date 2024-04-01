Braxton Berrios and the Miami Dolphins will return on April 15, the first day of their offseason workout program. Until then, he has been making the most of his time with his girlfriend, Alix Earle, a social media influencer.

They celebrated Easter aboard a boat in the British Virgin Islands with her family. Berrios shared some photos from their getaway on Instagram stories. The first photo featured him and Earle wearing bunny ears. The Dolphins wide receiver/return specialist captioned the photo:

“The pandas are now bunnies”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the second photo shared by Berrios showed the Easter-themed decorations they made on the boat.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle celebrated Easter aboard a boat in the British Virgin Islands.

Alix Earle also shared some activities during their boat ride on Instagram. Aside from posing for the camera while wearing a green swimsuit, she posted videos featuring her nieces and nephews participating in Easter-related games.

The celebration wouldn’t be complete without the Easter egg hunt, which the kids eagerly participated in.

Last month, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios attended Miami Music Week. They also watched a Los Angeles Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game from courtside. Meanwhile, she attended the Balmain Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week in early March.

Earle is Berrios’ number one supporter, sharing her excitement when he re-signed with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Braxton Berrios will play his part on a loaded Dolphins offense

While he did have 238 receiving yards and a touchdown last season, returning kicks and punts will be his primary responsibility for the Dolphins. He had 235 yards on 23 punt returns and 441 yards on 18 kickoff returns. He is among the best returners in the league, as proven by his 2021 First Team All-Pro distinction.

With Braxton Berrios potentially making a massive impact on special teams, he must find advantages within the NFL’s new kickoff rules. The league owners approved the new scenario, in which the receiving team’s blockers can only move once returners like him touch the ball.

Berrios can put the Dolphins’ offense in a favorable position if he gets good blocks. That’s a scary situation for opposing defenses because of wideouts like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Mike McDaniel also has a stacked running back depth chart with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane.

That unit led the league in total yards (401.3) and passing yards (265.5) per game last season. Braxton Berrios and the Dolphins finished second in points (29.2) and sixth in rushing yards (135.8) per game in 2023.