IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios enjoy romantic date night in Miami post Dolphins win vs Panthers

Braxton Berrios continues to be among the happiest men in the NFL.

On Sunday, the wide receiver/returner's Miami Dolphins hosted the winless Carolina Panthers. After an early scare in which they went down 0-14, they went on a tear with five straight touchdown drives, finishing with literally twice as many points (42-21). This means they have had at least a blackjack (21) in all their victories, with the only time they have failed to do so being their 20-48 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

And to celebrate, Berrios went to dinner with his freshly-confirmed girlfriend, Alix Earle, that night. Both parties shared their experience on Instagram:

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle during their dinner date (the former's Instagram Story on the left, the latter's on the right)

As per the images shared, the rumored couple seem to have celebrated at a restaurant called 'Pastis' in Miami. Described as a New York City Parisian-style brasserie, it was the perfect date night spot for the Miami star and TikTok influencer.

Image Credit: Alix Earle's Instagram

In another group of stories, Earle also shared her snaps from the game. Regularly attending NFL games, the TikTok star has taken to share her experience on social media regularly.

Who were the biggest performers in Braxton Berrios, Dolphins' rout of Panthers?

In the game itself, Braxton Berrios had two receptions for a total of 20 yards, as well as a punt return.

But the biggest contribution was from Raheem Mostert, who had 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also caught three passes, including a touchdown, for 17 yards. In rookie Devon Achane's absence, Salvon Ahmed stepped up with 23 yards and a touchdown on six carries, as well as three receptions for 11 yards.

Top wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each caught a touchdown, with the former also having a game-high 163 receiving yards.

And the offensive line did a stellar job, holding the Panthers' defense without a sack and thereby allowing Tua Tagovailoa to throw and hand off wherever and whenever he pleased.

Defensively, Christian Wilkins had 2 sacks, while fellow end Zach Sieler and Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb had one each.

But perhaps the most significant event happened off the field. During the post-game presser, head coach Mike McDaniel got distracted after seeing a reporter's "crisp, clean pair of shoes":

Ironically, he wore a crisp, clean pair of White Air Force 1's to the game.

Next for the Dolphins is a visit to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off a surprising 14-20 loss at the rapidly deteriorating New York Jets. The game will kick off at 8:20 PM ET on NBC.