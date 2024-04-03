IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle recaps romantic vacation with Braxton Berrios in Caribbean Islands

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle continue their Caribbean vacation, as seen in her latest Instagram photos. She captioned her post:

“All smiles with u @braxtonberrios”

To this, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver/return specialist commented:

“No bad days with you.”

The images show the couple enjoying some time at the beach, a bar, and a yacht.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle had a romantic time in the Caribbean

Days before this post, Earle shared Instagram stories of her Easter celebration with Berrios and her family. The photos featured her nieces and nephew participating in the traditional egg hunt. In a related IG post, she also flaunted her green swimsuit to her followers.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle are spending their time together before the 28-year-old player gets back into the football grind when team activities start later this month. Berrios remains with the Miami Dolphins after agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Earle shared the news on Instagram.

To make the most of the offseason, they attended Miami Music Week and watched an LA Lakers game from the courtside. Last month, Earle also went to Paris Fashion Week to witness a Balmain-sponsored show.

In February, the couple attended the Palm Tree Music Festival in Colorado and had a romantic Valentine’s date aboard a yacht.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle’s relationship timeline

Earle confirmed her relationship with Berrios on November 12, 2023, during a live episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. When Alex Cooper asked her if she had a boyfriend, the TikTok personality said, “I mean…yes.”

That confirmation came four months after she went to the ESPY Awards with Braxton Berrios. However, rumors about Earle dating Berrios started in May 2023 when she was seen publicly with Berrios.

Since then, Berrios attended Earle’s graduation party at the University of Miami in May 2023, and they went to a Miami Heat game a month later. But while they were together, Earle didn't admit to having a boyfriend.

After attending the NBA game, Earle vacationed in the Hamptons with a “mystery man.” However, they were dancing together during the 2023 Palm Tree Music Festival.

Despite freezing temperatures, Earle was also present during the Dolphins’ Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. She wore the Dolphins’ colors, from her hat to her jacket.

Braxton Berrios previously dated Sophia Culpo, the sister of 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who will soon be married to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.