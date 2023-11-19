IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle shares stunning snaps from F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session

Alix Earle shared a few pictures from the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday. F1 is returning to the city, and the streets of the entertainment capital of the world form the circuit. It is expected to be an affair worth remembering.

Alix Earle looks intent on creating her memories right away. She posed in front of the pits and had quite the fun with some of her friends that were accompanying her. It showed her putting on a helmet by the track. In one photo, she had it held casually by her side and in another snap, she looked fabulous wearing it. She also posted some generic videos and photos of the action from the track that did not particularly involve her in the frame.

Here are some screenshots from her Instagram status.

Alix Earle Instagram Stories' Screenshot

Alix Earle opts against staying put

The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to Miami this weekend to play against the Dolphins. Given that her reported beau, Braxton Berrios, is set to feature in the match, she could have stayed back in Florida. But she decided to fly the other way to catch the F1 action, as the Grand Prix takes the city over.

It is part of a concerted effort by both Formula One and Las Vegas to establish themselves in the market. A street race at night is expected to add new fans in the USA for F1 by creating an iconic spectacle that becomes part of the sporting calendar. And the event itself is part of the wider strategy to rebrand Vegas as the sports capital of the world, in addition to being the entertainment hub, that sees the Super Bowl come to the city next year.

Why did the influencer choose Las Vegas Grand Prix over Braxton Berrios?

Given the jet setting lifestyle of many NFL WAGs, there is every chance that Alix Earle will be back in Miami to see Braxton Berrios suit up for the Dolphins against the Raiders. But the fact that she felt the need to go see the qualifying session when her reported boyfriend is playing the next day, can give us some hints.

Braxton Berrios is struggling with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice. He is questionable for the game and is, therefore, not certain to take to the field. It is perhaps with this background that Alix Earle chose to go watch F1 over the football game on Sunday.