IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle skips Braxton Berrios' Dolphins game for 'business casual' trip to Paris Fashion Week

Braxton Berrios' partner Alix Earle has become one of the most visible WAGs in the NFL. She recently made waves by sharing a photo of herself seemingly wearing his jersey while she and her friends watched the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots.

But on Sunday, October 1, she was nowhere to be found in NFL circles as she forwent watching his game to instead attend the Paris Fashion Week.

Earle was spotted in two separate outfits for the occasion, which concluded on Tuesday. One was a gray bustier-pants combination:

Then there was this beige suit over a white blouse:

One of Alix Earle's outfits at Paris Fashion Week

How did Braxton Berrios' Dolphins fare in their last game?

If the Miami Dolphins' last game is an indication, Alix Earle may be their talisman.

When Braxton Berrios and company routed the Denver Broncos 70-20 in Week 3, the social media influencer was among the spectators. But against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, there was no such luck with Earle not watching.

During the 48-20 rout in Orchard Park, Josh Allen finally proved his elite form, throwing for four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs caught all but one of them, with Gabe Davis catching the other. Allen and running back James Cook also rushed for a touchdown each.

For the Dolphins, Berrios caught their only touchdown pass, while rookie De'Von Achane rushed for six twice. However, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered three sacks and one interception.

To make matters worse, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who has been a crucial contributor to their offensive success, went down with a knee injury and needed crutches to leave Highmark Stadium:

After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel could not hide his dismay at the team's performance. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

“I would be lying if I was pumped about anything from our team today. There is nothing to be justified with the point differential."

But for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' first loss of the season should be a learning experience.

“It’s tough when you lose and you lose like this, but we’re not going to blink. We’re going to continue to do what we do. We’re going to go back in. We’re going to work on the things that need to be worked, fixed and need to be corrected. I can promise you one thing, we’ll definitely be better from this.” (via Fox Sports)

Armstead's impending absence from the Week 5 game against the New York Giants could present a significant problem, as even amidst Big Blue's struggles, Dexter Lawrence is still one of the league's top defensive linemen and may take advantage of the blow to the opposing o-line.