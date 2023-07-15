IN PHOTOS: Annie Agar's Quarterback premiere night was all about Chiefs loss vs Colts

TikTok star Annie Agar's star has risen recently and she was invited to the 'Quarterback' premiere by Netflix. She thanked the company for the recognition and posted photographs of her at the event.

Holding a football in one hand and dressed in red, she looked resplendent and ready for the occasion. But even though she was wearing the color of the Kansas City Chiefs, she posted on her Instagram that she took great pleasure in seeing them lose to the Indianapolis Colts last season. She wrote,

"worth it just to see the chiefs lose to the colts again. thanks for having me Netflix"

She posted three pictures of herself posing outside the screening but it did not detract from her ability to make fun of NFL teams and figures. In one image, she could not help but lament seeing the Green Bay Packers losing in the first week of the 2021 NFL season to divisional rivals, Minnesota Vikings. As a Packers fan, she reacts with a meme that shows her covering her eyes.

But she reserved the harshest criticism for Marcus Mariota, who was one of the quarterbacks featured along with Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins. She depicted them with yet another meme. Mahomes is part of a military unit leading the charge, followed closely by Cousins. Mariota brings up the rear wearing not a uniform, but a clown costume.

You can see all the images below.

Which are the two games Annie Agar refers to in her post?

Annie Agar refers to the 2022 regular season game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs. Early in the season, the Chiefs led their AFC rivals 14-10 at half-time and 17-13 at the end of the third quarter. However, in the fourth quarter, the Colts scored a touchdown and blanked their opponents to claim a 20-17 victory.

However, there was no trend established in this game. Indianapolis did not qualify for the playoffs, whereas Kansas City won the Super Bowl. Annie Agar posting this could have been pure schadenfreude. But she did post about another match that did forecast the future.

In the opening weekend, the Green Bay Packers took on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North clash. The TikTok star's favorite team took a beating as they lost 23-7 and remained scoreless in the first half. It portended that Annie Agar's beloved Packers would miss the playoffs come the end of the season, while the Vikings would clinch their division and go to the postseason.

