IN PHOTOS: Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabrielle captures heartwarming moments from Raiders RB's draft party 

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabrielle Miller shared some rare glimpses of the RB draft party. The 21-year-old became the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting him in round one of the draft.

On Sunday, Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabrielle shared a post on Instagram of the draft party with a butterfly emoji. In the post, she posted a slew of pictures of herself and with the newly elected NFL star. She also gave a glimpse of the poolside party.

For the party, Gabrielle donned a blue outfit, opting for blue jeans and an off-shoulder matching top and clubbed up with black sandals. For the accessories, she held a brown purse and wore a bracelet on one hand.

She also posted a romantic picture with Ashton Jeanty. She shared a mirror selfie of the couple sharing a side hug. The RB was in black short jeans, a black half-sleeve shirt, Raiders cap and black shoes for the draft party.

Ashton Jeanty receives message from siblings after NFL selection

Ashton Jeanty's siblings sent him a message following his selection in the NFL team. On Saturday, the NFL shared a video of Jeanty's siblings talking about their brother and cheering him. His siblings started the video, saying:

"Hey, bighead."

Jeanty's brother said:

"You are here, the manifestation of your dreams have come into fruition. And I couldn't be more happy to have had a front row seat to see it all through."

"I can't express how incredibly proud I am of you," Jeanty's sister added.

The RB got emotional and said:

"Growing up with that many siblings in the house, you got to share things literally everything. Clothes all that, so we are just so close, tightly knitted."

Jeanty is coming off a successful college football, winning the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, as he gears up for his NFL journey with the Raiders.

