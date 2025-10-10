In Photos: Bo Nix's wife Izzy enjoys London exploration while Broncos QB preps for Week 6 game against Jets

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have landed in London ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, and so has his wife, Izzy Nix. While the team prepares for Sunday’s game, Izzy shared an Instagram story on Friday showing the sights of London and Big Ben.
The Nixes' journey together began back in June 2020 at Auburn University, where Bo was the starting quarterback and Izzy was a cheerleader. Their relationship grew from there and they got engaged in July 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium and married a year later in Alabama.
As for the upcoming contest, the Broncos (3-2) enter it as heavy favorites. They’re riding the momentum of a comeback win on the road against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets, in the meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the season (0-5).
Bo Nix refutes Sunday’s contest to be a trap game
Denver is the presumed frontrunner in most predictions, which has led to some questioning if this might be a trap game (a matchup where a favored team underestimates a supposedly weaker opponent and gets caught off guard).
However, Bo Nix is not buying into the idea of this concept. After Wednesday’s practice he said:
“I think in the league, quite honestly, it’s a little disrespectful to consider anybody a trap team. They’re an NFL team, and they’re going to have some really good players on their defense, and it’s not really a trap game. I think any game you can walk in and slip up and lose, that’s just the league.
"If you’re not careful in a way, all of them could be because they’re that good of an opponent.”
Nix also said that the Jets’ record does not tell the full story, noting that some of their losses came down to the final moments.
“But they’re a good football team; they’ve been close on some games. They were a couple of walk-off plays away from having two or three wins. I definitely think that is something you’ve got to be careful with. This is not a team to just toss around like they’re winless, but I think we will be ready to go. It’s just another game."
Through five games this season, Bo Nix has thrown for 1,103 yards with a 64.8% completion rate, recording eight touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 100 yards and a score.
