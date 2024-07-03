IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle enjoy cozy date nights in Capri, Italy

As Braxton Berrios gears up for another NFL season starting in September, he and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, found time to enjoy themselves at Capri, an island in Italy that's famous for its amazing views and romantic getaways.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was first spotted with the TikTok superstar in 2023. Earle shared a series of photos of the days the pair enjoyed together at Capri on her Instagram along with some beautiful views along the island.

Although the wide receiver isn't a household name in NFL circles, his versatility as a receiver and kick returner has given him some nice paychecks to build a respectable career.

Berrios, Earle and a public relationship: How they support each other

With the pair both having a strong fanbase of followers, it's natural that their relationship becomes a bit more public and gets into the eye of the fans a bit more than a common relationship.

In a recent interview to the New York Post, the wide receiver spoke on how they use their own brands to support each other in an individual manner:

“She has her brand, it’s her career, right, and this [football] is mine and we support each other. She comes to my games, and there’s behind-the-scenes stuff that she doesn’t post. She supports me every day, when I come from practice or when I’m doing all these things."

Braxton Berrios' career: Which teams has he played for?

His first team in the league was the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. At the time, many fans looked at Berrios as a future superstar due to his style of play fitting perfectly with some of the things done by the Patriots back in the day.

But it didn't work out. He was released in 2019 and didn't make the 53-man roster, signing with the New York Jets and spending four years with the team, working mainly as a returner but seeing some game time as a backup receiver as well. After the 2022 season, the Jets also cut bait.

He signed with the Dolphins and, again, his versatility earned him a roster spot, playing in 16 games. Miami decided to re-sign him for the 2024 season in a one-year contract that's worth $3 million for the season.

