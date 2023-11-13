IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle enjoy romantic getaway to the Bahamas during Dolphins’ bye week

Braxton Berrios and the Miami Dolphins lost their Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. It was an excellent opportunity to legitimize their status as one of the league’s best teams. Despite their 6-3 slate, they still haven’t beaten a team with a winning record.

Before getting back to football, though, he went to the Bahamas with Alix Earle during their bye. He shared some photos on Instagram with the caption, “worth the wait.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle’s Bahamas vacation

Image credit: @braxtonberrios on Instagram

Image credit: @braxtonberrios on Instagram

Berrios' pictures (Image credit: @braxtonberrios on Instagram)

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver and kick returner shared six photos from their trip to the Caribbean country. The first photo featured Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle sitting by the seashore in the morning. The next showed them sharing a lovely moment by sunset.

After Berrios posted a selfie, the next photograph showed them dancing in the ocean. The next image featured Earle sitting at a table draped for a romantic dinner. The final picture showed them walking to the ocean while holding hands.

The celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi first hinted about their relationship in April. A month later, they were seen together in public when Earle met with a fan. Braxton Berrios also attended Earle’s graduation party last May.

While they were seen together in a Miami Heat game last June, Earle denied having a boyfriend. However, she went with Berrios at the Palm Tree Music Festival later that month. Berrios and Earle made their red carpet debut during the ESPY Awards inJuly.

In September, the TikTok sensation addressed the cheating accusations on Berrios by his former girlfriend, Sophia Culpo. She also attended the Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium.

Berrios also spent his 28th birthday in October with Alix Earle. While she shared a video from his birthday dinner, she never showed his face.

Braxton Berrios and Dolphins prepare for second half of their 2023 campaign

While the Dolphins have won six of their opening nine games, the fight for a playoff berth isn’t over, especially in the highly competitive American Football Conference. The second half of the 2023 NFL season could make or break their postseason aspirations.

Braxton Berrios and the Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders, a team on a two-game winning streak, in Week 11. In their last three regular-season assignments, they also meet the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills.

Also in their remaining schedule is a visit to the Washington Commanders. They also face the New York Jets twice and welcome the Tennessee Titans.