IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios embraces Alix Earle on sidelines as Dolphins dominate Broncos 70-20

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Denver Broncos convincingly and wide receiver Braxton Berrios did not stop himself from celebrating his team's achievements after they crushed the Broncos 70-20.

The star wide receiver of Miami uploaded a series of photos of his and the team's "Big W." He also added pictures of his close friend, Alix Earle. The two looked happy and hugged each other on the sideline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alix Earle was present to see the Dolphins take over the Russell Wilson-led Broncos. The 22-year-old uploaded numerous pictures from the sidelines at Hard Roch Stadium. Earle wore his No. 0 jersey in the picture as well to highlight her support.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Berrios post pictures of his rumored girlfriend. Despite a high amount of speculation regarding their relationship, the TikTok star has time and again urged that the two are only friends.

Braxton Berrios' performance from Week 1 to Week 3: How has it been?

Braxton Berrios, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, has had a mixed performance from Week 1 to Week 3 of the current NFL season.

In Week 1, Braxton had a strong showing. He recorded three receptions for 42 receiving yards. Although he didn't score any touchdowns, his involvement in the passing game was noticeable, and he demonstrated his ability to make catches and gain yards.

However, in Week 2, Braxton Berrios had a relatively quiet performance. He hauled in two receptions for 28 yards It seems that he was not heavily involved in the offense during that particular week.

Moving on to Week 3, Berrios bounced back with a modest performance. He had 2 receptions for 33 receiving yards, but once again, he was unable to find the end zone for a touchdown.