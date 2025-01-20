In Photos: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle goes "undercover" for Vegas vacation

Miami Dolphins' Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle took a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas. She shared glimpses of shopping sprees, party scenes and dining adventures with her friends. The getaway arrives amid the tumultuous TikTok ban situation that left her in tears just days ago.

Earle, who made $8 million (per Forbes) from her social media presence in 2024, holds a special place in her followers' hearts. Her boyfriend continues his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in October.

On Monday, Earle posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showcasing her Vegas escapade with friends. The timing proved perfect — a brief respite after the social media landscape almost shifted dramatically.

"Sometimes you just need a little undercover girls trip to Vegas … vlog on my YT out now (link in bio!)," Earle captioned.

The Vegas getaway comes after her emotional TikTok video on Saturday where she expressed deep concern about the platform's impending shutdown.

"I can't sleep, I'm so freaked out about this," Earle said.

Braxton Berrios's girlfriend's hospital gurney to Vegas glam

Life has thrown challenges at Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios. The NFL star's season ended prematurely after his injury against the Indianapolis Colts. However, his spirit remained unbroken.

"Absolutely heartbroken," Braxton Berrios wrote on Instagram in October. "Due to an injury yesterday my season is over, the road ahead is measured in months and not days, but I find comfort in knowing I've been here before."

Earle stood by his side through the ordeal.

"Here's to a successful surgery & now onto recovery," Earle posted alongside a clip of Berrios in his hospital gurney. "And always with a smile on his face."

The couple recently sparked engagement rumors when Earle dropped hints about her social media strategy.

"If you guys don't follow me on IG, you're never going to see when I get engaged," Earle said on Friday, via TikTok.

With 7.2 million TikTok followers and a combined social following of 10.8 million across platforms, Earle has built a powerful presence. Her brand partnerships fetch between $40,000 and $70,000, proving her influence extends far beyond casual content creation.

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.