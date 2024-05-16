  • NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle shares sneak peek into Mother's Day celebration at Keys Islands

IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle shares sneak peek into Mother's Day celebration at Keys Islands

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 16, 2024 01:43 GMT
IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios
Braxton Berrios with girlfriend Alix Earle

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, celebrated Mother's Day by bringing their mothers together for an outing. Alix shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, highlighting the family day out.

The two families visited the beachside at Keys Islands in Florida. Braxton Berrios was accompanied by his mother, Lee Berrios, while Alix was joined by her mother, Alisa Maniaci, and sister, Ashtin Earle.

As for the outfits, Alix wore a chic light blue full-length dress, while her sister had an elegant white dress on. Berrios wore a relaxed ensemble, pairing a beige shirt with white shorts. Alisa wore a classic floral-themed mid-length dress while Lee, on the other hand, wore a comfortable Navy blue mid-length dress.

Hours after posting throwback pictures from Mother’s Day, Earle went on a beach date yet again with her gal pals. She shared a handful of photos from the outing on her Instagram story, where she was seen wearing a white short-length dress paired with a Chanel bag.

Braxton Berrios&#039; girlfriend Alix Earle
Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle

Who is Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle?

Earle has rapidly gained traction as a TikTok influencer, amassing over 6 million followers. Her reach extends to Instagram, where she has garnered 3.6 million followers. Moreover, she has a YouTube channel called “Hot Mess with Alix Earle,” with more than 186k subscribers.

Currently residing in Miami, Earle grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey. She often makes daily vlogs of her trips back home, offering fans glimpses into her family and house. Regarding her education, she graduated with a marketing degree from the University of Miami, Florida in May 2023.

“The day has finally come … 4 years ago I cried when I found out I was accepted to my dream school," Earle captioned her graduation post. "Little did I know these years would be the best years of my life. I’ve gained lifelong friends, made memories I’ll never forget, and learned life lessons inside and out of the classroom."

Alix Earle’s college experiences and her friends were important parts of the persona she had on TikTok. Her early videos featured her roommates almost regularly. However, the “Get Ready With Me” videos were the turning point for Earle’s TikTok career, as that was when she first got a huge boost of fame.

