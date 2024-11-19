IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle shows off Christian Dior look at Dolphins vs. Raiders game

Even though the 2024 season has ended for Braxton Berrios, his girlfriend Alix Earle won't come short in her support of the Miami Dolphins. The SI model recently attended the Dolphins 34-19 win over the Raiders on November 16, wearing a luxurious Christian Dior outfit. Later, Earle recapped her visit to Hard Rock Stadium with an Instagram post.

On Monday, Alix Earle shared an Instagram post featuring her pictures in which she can be seen showing off her stylish outfit. For Dolphins game day, Earle paired a white top with light blue denims and Dolphins-themed Reebok running shoes. The SI model finished her looks with an orange Christian Dior jacket worth $450 (per EVOIIA).

In the caption, Earle wrote:

"here for the sports."

Alix Earle attended the Dolphins game almost a week after she made headlines for revealing her 'crazy' first meetup with Braxton Berrios. According to Earle, Berrios' one specific act had her go 'crazy,' sparking the first flame of their romance.

Alix Earle opened up about 'crazy' first meeting with Braxton Berrios

In Thursday's episode of the "Hot Mess" podcast, Alix Earle reflected on her first official meeting with her boyfriend Braxton Berrios. Recalling how the Dolphins wide receiver intentionally didn't make a first move, Earle said:

"I met Braxton for the first time at the party. I think I followed him on Instagram after and he never DMed me or anything back. And it drove me crazy and I was like, 'Hello, where are you? Why don't you like me?' And he told me that he did that on purpose because he knew it would drive me crazy. And it did." (23:09)

"Two weeks later or something, he got my number and I got a text from a random number and it was him. He was like, 'You left without saying bye.' And that's because I did what I always do when I go to parties and I just Irish exited and did not say bye to anyone," Earle further added.

During the same podcast episode, Alix Earle revealed a major life lesson that she learned from dating Braxton Berrios. Berrios is currently recovering from an ACL injury, which has turned Earle into a personal nurse for the wide receiver.

