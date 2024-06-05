IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle stuns in $8,500 dress at SI Swimsuit after party

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, celebrated her successful debut with SI Swimsuit's digital cover at an after-party in Miami. Earle wasn't alone but was accompanied by her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios at the event. Earle shared behind-the-scenes photos from SI Swimsuit's after-party in Miami following her debut Swim Week Runway Show.

In the pictures, Earle could be seen flaunting a bead-embellished mini corset dress from Wiederhoeft's 'Fall Winter 2024' collection, which costs $8,500 per MODA OPERANDI.

"Did someone say after party?" Earle wrote in her Instagram post's caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Alix Earle finished her look with minimalistic silver earrings and white sandals. Earle's boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, went with a party look, wearing a black embellished shirt with a cutaway collar, which he paired with beige pants.

Earle received multiple reactions from her loved ones for her outfit choice at the after-party. "My Barbie," Alix's sister Ashtin commented under the post.

Braxton Berrios reacts to girlfriend Alix Earle's SI Swimsuit pictures

Alix Earle took to her Instagram to announce the release of her debut SI Swimsuit cover story and attached a series of her cover pictures from the digital magazine.

"My @si_swimsuit cover story is officially here!!! Working with the SI Swim team on their FIRST ever digital cover has been such an honor! Thank you to everyone who worked on this extremely special cover feature and story. Also thank you to everyone who has been so supportive," Earle wrote in the caption.

Commenting on Alix Earle's post, Braxton Berrios wrote:

"These are unbelievable."

Moreover, hours after posting snapshots from the after-party, Earle shared an Instagram reel revealing how all her pictures for SI Swimsuit's digital cover were edited out.

“As women we pick ourselves apart so much that we notice things others would not! I hope this message inspires others to love themselves & any "imperfections" they see/feel,” Earle wrote while sharing her reel on Instagram story.

Earle expressed how everyone wants to keep the pictures just the way they are to promote self-love and acceptance of one's looks the way they are.