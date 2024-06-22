IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios recaps lavish Cannes trip with girlfriend Alix Earle

Braxton Berrios got a major wish fulfilled three months ago when the Miami Dolphins re-signed him for the 2024-25 season. Now, he has decided to reward himself with a very lavish vacation.

He recently took to his Instagram Stories to post photos of himself and Alix Earle in Cannes, where they mainly attended the Cannes Lions International Festival. One of them shows the TikTok star resting her head on the wide receiver/returner's shoulder:

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle vacation in Cannes

During the film festival, Earle also spoke at The Female Quotient Equality Lounge about founding the Hot Mess podcast and partnering with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper:

“I liked the idea of a podcast because I could share more of my story and who I am. I was looking at different networks and we went with Unwell (a media network owned by Alex Cooper). I was a fan of Alex Cooper and Call Her Daddy for so long. So when they reached out to possibly enter into a partnership, I was like ‘a million times yes!’, " Earle said.

"They’ve been great to work with and Alex has been like a big sister with the whole podcast process.”

Cannes is just one stop in a three-week trip to Europe that the couple are undertaking. They are currently in Venice.

Earle also plans to visit Montauk in Long Island with some of her friends on a series of unspecified dates next month. However, whether Berrios will be able to join her is unknown, as it coincides with the resumption of Dolphins camp.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle visits Wisconsin

At first glance, Alix Earle seems to be like Braxton Berrios in that both studied at Miami. But their origins could have not been any more different.

The latter was born in Raleigh, deep in the Research Triangle. The latter, meanwhile, was born in Central Jersey. As it turns out, she has Wisconsin roots from her mother, who lives there with a few relatives, including her grandmother.

Said grandmother has also been "dying" to meet Berrios for quite some time; so earlier this month, he and Earle went to that state to fulfill that wish. The ensuing occasion, as shown in the video below, featured table tennis, family meals, pillow-throwing basketball, and nightclubbing.