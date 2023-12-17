IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios shares heartwarming pictures with Alix Earle, pens emotional note on girlfriend's 23rd birthday

Braxton Berrios has a strong case to be one of the happiest players in the NFL right now.

He has shone as one of the most important members of the Miami Dolphins' special teams, with his returns helping set up strong field positions for Tua Tagovailoa. He opened the Pro Bowl vote first among returners, and the Dolphins are leading the AFC East.

Berrios has also become an online-favorite, especially among women, for his relationship with TikTok star Alix Earle. On Saturday, she turned 23, and to celebrate, he wrote this message to her on Instagram:

"I wish I could translate the happiness you bring me every day. Observing you has been inspiring, being with you is fulfilling, and loving you is easy. You have the best heart A and I hope today makes you feel as special as you are. Happy birthday babe."

Braxton Berrios impressed by Alix Earle's financial success on TikTok

When Braxton Berrios joined the Miami Dolphins in 2023, he got $3.5 million for one year. That's not exactly top-level wide receiver money, given the presence of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; but for an All-Pro punt returner, it's certainly a strong contract.

Couple that with Alix Earle's TikTok career, and they may be among the fastest-growing couples in the NFL interms of financial situation. Marketing company Ubiquitous claims that she earns anywhere between $40,000 and $70,000 for each sponsoerd video she posts on the video-sharing platform.

Such financial success has the occasional slot receiver in good spirits. Speaking to Kay Adams on Up & Adams, he said:

“She does a great job with doing her work and then putting the phone down and doing everything else. Then, when she picks up the phone, I completely understand (that) it's work.”

The good news is that Braxton Berrios is not jealous:

“It’s never been an issue. It doesn’t bother me. Honestly, to me, I met her, I understood, and learned what she did and you understand that this is how she makes her money. This is her career. This is what she loves to do. And so, to me, it never gets old, and it never gets boring. Honestly, it’s fun. I enjoy it.”

Berrios and the Dolphins host his former New York Jets teammates on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.