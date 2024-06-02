In Photos: Braxton Berrios shows up to support Alix Earle at Miami Swim Week as TikTok star makes SI Swimsuit debut

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • In Photos: Braxton Berrios shows up to support Alix Earle at Miami Swim Week as TikTok star makes SI Swimsuit debut

In Photos: Braxton Berrios shows up to support Alix Earle at Miami Swim Week as TikTok star makes SI Swimsuit debut

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 02, 2024 17:00 GMT
Braxton Berrios shows up to support Alix Earle at Miami Swim Week as TikTok star makes SI Swimsuit debut
Braxton Berrios shows up to support Alix Earle at Miami Swim Week as TikTok star makes SI Swimsuit debut | Source: braxtonberrios on Instagram

Braxton Berrios made it a point to cheer for girlfriend Alix Earle as she made her debut on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first digital cover. The couple has been supporting each other on social media, especially during special events.

As May wrapped up, Earle headed to Miami Swim Week, walking the runway for SI Swimsuit. While the TikTok star has attended SI events before, this was her first Miami Swim Week as its model.

Berrios, who attended the event as Earle's plus-one, shared multiple snaps on Instagram.

Braxton Berrios at Miami Swim Week for girlfriend Alix Earle (From @braxtonberrios on IG)
Braxton Berrios at Miami Swim Week for girlfriend Alix Earle (From @braxtonberrios on IG)

Berrios was seen hanging out with his friends and sisters. He also reposted a clip of Earle walking the runway. Earle also shared a photo of Berrios posing beside her cover photo:

also-read-trending Trending
Alix Earle shares Braxton Berrios&#039; photo (From @alix_earle IG)
Alix Earle shares Braxton Berrios' photo (From @alix_earle IG)

The cover featuring Earle was revealed in May, and the influencer said it was a secret project she was working on. SI's Editor in Chief, MJ Day, wrote a sweet note welcoming Earle into the family.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this dynamic new approach to delivering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content. Our goal is to elevate the SI Swimsuit brand to new heights while staying true to our legacy of celebrating beauty, diversity and important storytelling."

Braxton Berrios is all in for supporting Alix Earle in her journey

Alix Earle's popularity has only increased over the past few months. Her relationship with Braxton Berrios was widely talked about, with fans excited for the new NFL couple.

In an interview with the New York Post, Berrios spoke about his relationship with Earle and how he's willing to support her in every situation.

He said:

“She has her brand, it’s her career, right, and this [football] is mine and we support each other. She comes to my games and there’s behind the scenes stuff that she doesn’t post. She supports me every day, when I come from practice or when I’m doing all these things.
“Whatever she needs, I’m down to do it. And she’s been great about it. I’ve tried to be good about it. And like I said, it’s been a lot of fun."

Busy with their packed schedules throughout the year, Berrios and Earle keep their fans and followers updated on social media. This includes events like Miami Swim Week, vacations and date nights.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी