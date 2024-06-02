In Photos: Braxton Berrios shows up to support Alix Earle at Miami Swim Week as TikTok star makes SI Swimsuit debut

Braxton Berrios made it a point to cheer for girlfriend Alix Earle as she made her debut on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first digital cover. The couple has been supporting each other on social media, especially during special events.

As May wrapped up, Earle headed to Miami Swim Week, walking the runway for SI Swimsuit. While the TikTok star has attended SI events before, this was her first Miami Swim Week as its model.

Berrios, who attended the event as Earle's plus-one, shared multiple snaps on Instagram.

Braxton Berrios at Miami Swim Week for girlfriend Alix Earle (From @braxtonberrios on IG)

Berrios was seen hanging out with his friends and sisters. He also reposted a clip of Earle walking the runway. Earle also shared a photo of Berrios posing beside her cover photo:

Alix Earle shares Braxton Berrios' photo (From @alix_earle IG)

The cover featuring Earle was revealed in May, and the influencer said it was a secret project she was working on. SI's Editor in Chief, MJ Day, wrote a sweet note welcoming Earle into the family.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this dynamic new approach to delivering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content. Our goal is to elevate the SI Swimsuit brand to new heights while staying true to our legacy of celebrating beauty, diversity and important storytelling."

Braxton Berrios is all in for supporting Alix Earle in her journey

Alix Earle's popularity has only increased over the past few months. Her relationship with Braxton Berrios was widely talked about, with fans excited for the new NFL couple.

In an interview with the New York Post, Berrios spoke about his relationship with Earle and how he's willing to support her in every situation.

He said:

“She has her brand, it’s her career, right, and this [football] is mine and we support each other. She comes to my games and there’s behind the scenes stuff that she doesn’t post. She supports me every day, when I come from practice or when I’m doing all these things.

“Whatever she needs, I’m down to do it. And she’s been great about it. I’ve tried to be good about it. And like I said, it’s been a lot of fun."

Busy with their packed schedules throughout the year, Berrios and Earle keep their fans and followers updated on social media. This includes events like Miami Swim Week, vacations and date nights.