IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes captures kids Sterling and Bronze's adorable Christmas tree decorations

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a story of her kids enjoying themselves while decorating a Christmas tree with pink and orange lollipop ornaments. As the kids worked hard to help their mom with the decorating, Mahomes took some photos and captioned them:

“Trees are going up!! 😍.”

Brittany Mahomes' Christmas preparation with kids (image via Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daughter Sterling was dressed in a two-piece pajama set, working on the little Christmas tree. On the other hand, son Bronze was dressed in a white T-shirt and brown pants, playing with a box filled with decorations and holding a brown ribbon.

Trending

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes set for second consecutive unusual Christmas due to NFL schedule

Patrick Mahomes is set for a busy holiday period, given the Chiefs' upcoming schedule. Kansas City has six games until Christmas, and then a huge matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 25.

Last year, Mahomes faced similar scheduling challenges as the Chiefs played a standalone game on Christmas Day while others enjoyed time with their families. The Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-14 in that game, and Mahomes and company will be hoping to avoid a repeat of misfortune against Pittsburgh this year.

Speaking to Pro Football Talk last year, Patrick Mahomes expressed his thoughts about playing on Christmas Day:

“I mean, everybody’s gonna be just opening presents and getting the food in them, and then they’re gonna be the happiest they possibly can be, and they’re gonna turn on and see the Kansas City Chiefs playing.

“I’m a little disappointed I’m going to miss Christmas Eve with my kids and Christmas morning and miss Santa coming.

“I’ll be able to spend the evening with them and open presents with them then. So, it’ll be a great opportunity. I’m excited for that. We’ll miss the kids a little bit but we’ll celebrate after the game’s over.”

This year, Mahomes will likely have similar plans, as the defending champion Chiefs are aiming to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are also expecting their third child soon, making this Christmas extra special for the couple.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.