IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling enjoy pedicures ahead of Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch with Eagles

Brittany Mahomes is a massive reason for Patrick Mahomes’ success. She has known the two-time Super Bowl champion since high school and has been there through college and the NFL. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player’s pre-game routine won’t be complete without getting a kiss from his wife.

With the Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs game potentially being the most crucial regular season matchup, Brittany decided to prepare for the big game. She did so by getting her nails done with her daughter, Sterling Skye, who also enjoyed the moment.

Sterling and Brittany Mahomes go to the nail salon

As shared on her Instagram stories, mother and daughter bonded by having their nails pampered. The Mahomes matriarch mentioned she was having “pedicures with her girl.” Sterling loved the time with her mother and even glowed upon seeing the nail polish they were about to use.

Sterling Skye and Brittany Mahomes at the nail spa (Image credit: @brittanylynne on Instagram)

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter also had a proud moment of showing her nails. She’s enjoying the session so much that she even had a snack while going through it. Brittany is giving her two-year-old daughter a crash course on beauty, and it won’t be the last bonding they’ll have.

Brittany Mahomes’ husband prepares for a massive showdown

While Sterling and Brittany Mahomes are getting their nails done, Patrick Mahomes is already locked in for their Week 11 game. It’s not just any other matchup because they will be hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

If the Kansas City Chiefs have the AFC’s best record at 7-2, the Eagles are the NFC’s best at 8-1. The Eagles’ offense is humming, especially A.J. Brown, who had at least 125 receiving yards in six of his last seven games. Brown also has four touchdown catches in three games.

Though the game will be at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs cannot take it easy, especially if their offensive struggles persist. While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won their Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany, they put up only 21 points on the board. Mahomes’ primary target, Travis Kelce, finished that game with three catches for 14 yards.

Brittany Mahomes spent the Chiefs bye week at home

If Kelce went to Argentina to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the Mahomes stayed home for their bye week. After all, their new residence, as featured in the Netflix documentary Quarterback, has everything they need.

Hence, Patrick Mahomes practiced his golf skills on the par-3 course in the backyard of their eight-acre property in Missouri. The residence also has a 50-yard football field and a pond. It’s a nice break to recharge Brittany Mahomes’ husband before the second half of the 2023 regular season starts.