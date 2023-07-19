IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes, daughter Sterling share tearful send-off as Patrick Mahomes heads to camp

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are all ready to take on the 2023 NFL season. As defending Super Bowl champions, the team is expected to contend this campaign. Of course, their preparations began with the Chiefs camp.

Brittany Mahomes and their daughter Sterling waved a heartfelt goodbye to the KC quarterback. The mother-daughter duo watched from afar as Patrick left, waving him goodbye.

Throughout the short video, Brittany prompts Sterling to wave to her father, telling him they love him while also blowing a flying kiss. Sterling, staring at Patrick Mahomes' car, followed every instruction.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp," Brittany wrote.

One could also hear Bronze, their youngest, cry in the background.

Mahomes, who shared the video on his Instagram, seemed a little teary-eyed upon leaving his family for the camp.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' official IG (@patrickmahomes)

The Kansas City Chiefs, hyped for their return to the field, shared snippets of their players showing up for camp.

Image Credit: Chiefs official IG account (@chiefs)

As the expectation builds for another title, the Chiefs are determined to maintain their performance this season.

"QBs and rookies are on site. Let camp begin," the Chiefs wrote.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are all geared up for a Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes isn't afraid of pursuing a third Super Bowl win. As the practice picks up, the Chiefs have another chance to prove themselves.

Mahomes spoke to reporters on Tuesday about their chances:

"Everybody's motivated by that. You should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I've been through, you want to do it again."

That being said, Mahomes isn't taking the competition lightly:

"We want to make sure that we can build up and try to win that Super Bowl again because that moment, that feeling is something that you just wanted to grab every single time that you get the opportunity to do it."

Mahomes' has enjoyed a packed summer with his family. Beginning with the Super Bowl celebrations in February, Mahomes attended the Met Gala for the first time.

Apart from family vacations, the couple also attended the Kentucky Derby and Miami Grand Prix together.

