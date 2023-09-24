IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes enjoys perfect day at home with Sterling and baby Bronze

Brittany Mahomes has been making the most of her time with Sterling Skye and baby Bronze. With the 2023 NFL season here, Patrick Mahomes' family has been the first to support the Kansas City Chiefs QB. However, some days are more relaxing for the fitness trainer.

Despite multiple events lined up across the year, both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes make sure to spend quality time with their children. This time, ahead of the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, Brittany shared some adorable moments with the children.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Asking the two-year-old toddler to repeat a few things, Brittany wrote:

"She makes me laugh".

In the video itself, Brittany repeats Sterling's slightly incoherent words:

"Spin you fast and hold you like a baby".

Smiling while distracted, Sterling seemed to be eating while her mother filmed her content.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

In another story, Brittany shared a cute clip of the two babies on the swing. Excited, Brittany asked:

"More?"

The children only replied with an even softer 'yea' as the video cuts off. In an earlier story, Brittany shared a hard-hitting quote on mothers.

Image Credit: Brittany's official IG (@brittanylynne)

"Mothers don't really have spare time. They just have to prioritise their time, all of the time. And some days they choose to spends their time on different things. But it's almost always at the cost of something else. Especially if they don't have much support," the quote read.

Brittany Mahomes has been enjoying some time with children as the season began

While the season began with a bang, Brittany seems to be spending ample time in and out of the house with the children. A few days ago, the 28-year-old shared a few clips from their peaceful day out by the pond.

Brittany and the kids enjoy a day by the pond

Sterling was trying to feed the fish along with some cute selfie moments with her mother and brother. Earlier, the Mahomes family ended up celebrating Patrick Mahomes' birthday. Though it seemed like a small celebration, everyone showed up to celebrate the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Brittany celebrates Patrick Mahomes' birthday

While Patrick posed with the cake, Brittany wrote:

"Celebrating you is easy! I love you! Yesterday was my guys Birthday! I hope it was the best and you enjoyed every second of me beating you in knock out".

As the season progresses, one can only expect to see Brittany Mahomes, Sterling, and baby Bronze at more Chiefs games at home.