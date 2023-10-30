IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes, Jackson show up to support Patrick Mahomes in chilly Colorado weather

Patrick Mahomes will always have two people in his support group: his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and his younger brother, Jackson. They are constant fixtures during Kansas City Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium. They also go on the road when the Chiefs visit other teams.

The Chiefs’ 2023 Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos was no exception, as Brittany and Jackson made the trip despite the chilly conditions. The temperature in the 20s didn’t stop them from cheering for the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife and brother were in attendance at Denver

Snowfall didn’t deter Jackson and Brittany Mahomes from attending Empower Field at Mile High to witness the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Denver Broncos. Hence, they wore coats, as shown in these photos from the sideline.

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos (Image credit: Jackson Mahomes on Instagram)

The photos reveal that Brittany had her hair straightened. She had curly hair in the previous weeks, potentially a tribute to Taylor Swift’s hairstyle early in her career. She also wore pants with “Mahomes” written, while Jackson wore a Chiefs shirt.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs carried a six-game winning streak coming into this rematch against their division rivals. That streak includes their Week 6 victory at Arrowhead Stadium, wherein they limited the Denver Broncos to eight points.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs weren’t as fortunate in Week 8 while Mahomes played with flu. While the two-time Super Bowl champion completed passes to 11 different receivers for 241 yards, Kansas City ended up with zero touchdowns.

Worst yet, Mahomes threw two costly interceptions. He had his first in the second quarter when Ja’Quan McMillan stole the ball intended for Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, Justin Simmons took the second pick on a pass for Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Those turnovers increased Patrick Mahomes’ interception count to eight compared to 15 touchdowns. It’s also his second multi-interception game this season.

Jackson Mahomes is still dealing with legal trouble

While he attends Chiefs games with her sister-in-law, Jackson Mahomes is still facing multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery. The charges stemmed from forcibly kissing the owner of the now-closed Aspen’s restaurant in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the misdemeanor battery count comes from pushing a restaurant crew member trying to retrieve his water bottle from the restaurant’s office. Patrick Mahomes’ brother is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

However, the preliminary trial for these charges was suspended until early 2024 due to scheduling conflicts. While he can attend Chiefs games, Jackson Mahomes is subject to constant alcohol and drug tests as part of his bond.