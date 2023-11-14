IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes give back to community at Chiefs QB’s ‘Mahomies’ Foundation Gala

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are an easily recognizable duo to Kansas City Chiefs and NFL fans. However, some may know that the two-time league MVP works just as hard off the field as he does on it. Patrick and Brittany recently hosted a gala for the quarterback's 15 and the Mahomies foundation during the team's bye week.

The event saw a total of 19 charities in the Kansas City area receive a sum of $615K. It was a night to remember as Brittany posted photos from the event to her Instagram account:

Patrick and Brittany with a $10K donation to Variety Kansas City. Credit: Brittany Mahomes (IG)

Patrick and Brittany with a $10K donation to KC Pet Project. Credit: Brittany Mahomes (IG)

A $30K donation to Make a Wish. Credit: Brittany Mahomes (IG)

The 15 and the Mahomies foundation also shared photos from the event:

A $30K donation to Volunteer Youth Corps. Credit: 15 and Mahomes (IG)

A $15K donation to City Year Credit: 15 and Mahomes (IG)

A $10K donation to Special Olympics Kansas City. Credit: 15 and Mahomes (IG)

Mahomes also spoke about what his charity means to him in a video posted by the foundation's Twitter (X) account:

“I want to keep this thing going. I want the 15 And The Mahomies Foundation to continue to grow nationwide, worldwide, whatever it is — and it takes people like y’all. And so, thank y’all for being here and let’s keep it going. Let’s make it bigger and bigger and see where we can go. Thank y’all.”

Patrick Mahomes got some support from his friend, teammate, and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who was in attendance. Kelce missed his girlfriend Taylor Swift's first show of her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. However, the pop superstar donated to Patrick Mahomes' charity one of her 10 platinum records.

According to their website, 15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports actions that center around health, wellness, communities in need of help, and other humanitarian causes.

Where do Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stand so far this season?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a 7-2 record and are atop the AFC West. They also have one of the best records in the AFC as they gear up to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl 57 rematch from last season.

There's a chance that this Week 11 showdown is the Super Bowl matchup for the second straight season. We'll see how Patrick Mahomes fares after the bye in hopes of continuing the Chiefs' dominance this season.