In Photos: Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse into exciting Portugal-trip with Patrick Mahomes and kids

Patrick Mahomes is using the offseason not just to train but also to spend as much time as possible with his family. The Chiefs star is currently on a trip to Portugal with his wife Brittany Mahomes, son Bronze and daughter Sterling.

On Saturday, Brittany Mahomes shared the best moments from her family trip in an Instagram post. The carousel of photos included many cute moments, such as the couple's beach day with the kids.

There were also pictures from the couple's golf outing, where Brittany is seen posing with Bronze in a golf cart. After posing with his mom, Bronze also appeared in photos with his father Patrick and sister Sterling.

Just a day before Brittany shared the Instagram post, the SI Swimsuit model took to her Instagram story to share pictures of Patrick and the kids on a boat. In the photo, Sterling appears to be twinning with mother Brittany as they flaunt orange swimsuits.

A week before their Portugal trip, Brittany Mahomes accompanied her husband Patrick to the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony. Even though it was a private event, the SI model didn't hesitate to share exclusive pictures from the celebrations.

The two looked dazzling on the red carpet at the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony. Brittany Mahomes went with an all-red look, a glamorous red beaded fringe dress from Gemy Maalouf. She paired it with matching red heels and silver earrings.

Patrick Mahomes, too, showcased his style. The Chiefs star quarterback went with an all-black look, sporting a black suit complemented with silver chains and black sunglasses.

Patrick Mahomes reveals an interesting detail about his kids during the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' kids, Sterling and Bronze, are not only fans of football but also huge followers of the girlfriend of Patrick's teammate. During an interview with E! News at the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony, the Chiefs quarterback said:

"We're all big football fans in the Mahomes household and big Taylor Swift fans as well."

While Patrick Mahomes revealed kids' love for Taylor Swift, Brittany expressed the All Too Well singer's impact on the sport. The SI Swimsuit model acknowledges that Taylor Swift has sparked the interest of young girls in a sport like football, which was once of no interest to them.