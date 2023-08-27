IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shares stunning family pictures with Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead return

For the past two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs had been away from Arrowhead. They began their trip with a narrow 24-26 defeat at the New Orleans Saints, before traveling to Glendale and routing the Arizona Cardinals 38-10.

But this week, the defending Super Bowl champions returned home to host the Cleveland Browns. And they won 33-32, even though major stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce did not play.

Many who live in Kansas City were ecstatic to see their team perform before them for the first time since last season's AFC Championship Game, including one notable celebrity...

Patrick Mahomes poses with wife Brittany and daughter Sterling Skye in Arrowhead homecoming

Mahomes' wife Brittany took to Instagram to post pictures of herself at the monumental occasion. The first two images depict the couple together with daughter Sterling Skye.

The next four images are focused on the daughter, while the last image features Brittany with Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, respectively married to Mahomes' teammates Blake Bell and Shane Buechele.

Patrick Mahomes' rookie teammates also relished first game at Arrowhead

Patrick Mahomes was not the only person enjoying his team's return to Arrowhead on Saturday, however.

The game against the Cleveland Browns also marked the first at home for two Kansas City Chiefs rookies: Ekow Boye-Doe and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Both grew up in Missouri - the former in Lawrence over the border in Kansas and the latter in Lee's Summit, each a short drive from Kansas City.

Speaking to KSNT, each was elated at getting to play at home. Defensive end Anudike-Uzomah, who was the 31st overall pick of the Draft, said:

“It was very amazing. A dream come true. Obviously a lot of kids have that dream of playing in Arrowhead and I’m of one them that successfully is living the moment right now. Obviously, I can’t take this for granted. I’ve got to work as hard as I can each and every day.”

Meanwhile, cornerback Boye-Doe, who joined as an undrafted free agent, said:

“Man, just growing up always watching the Chiefs play, always being a fan… running out there before the game; just a surreal moment for sure.”

After a two-week break, the Chlefs begin their campaign against the Detroit Lions on September 10.

