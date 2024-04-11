IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes turns heads with latest "spicy" redhead photoshoot

The offseason is a time for changes, and for Brittany Mahomes, this is exactly what happened. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has decided to undergo a radical change in her look and released pictures of a redhead photoshoot on her Instagram, a radical change from her previously blonde looks.

Brittany Mahomes has garnered plenty of attention since her husband came into the league. Just like Patrick rose to stardom with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning three rings in five seasons, she became the center of attention in plenty of stories - some good, some bad, some totally out of line.

But one can't deny that her new look is going to attract plenty of headlines, especially due to the nature of the photos.

She captioned her latest Instagram post:

Feeling spicy

How many kids Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have together?

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany have two kids: Sterling, a two-year-old daughter, and a son, Bronze, born right before the 2023 season. Bronze is already a champion, so you can imagine how it will feel to the quarterback to explain to his son how he won a ring right after he was born.

She showed up more in 2023 than in any other year. As the coverage focused on Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, she was often close to the superstar singer, with the two families close together with Mahomes and Travis Kelce being best friends on the field.

The problems of Mahomes' family - why fans don't like Brittany and Jackson?

While Patrick remains one of the NFL's most in-form quarterbacks with three rings, his wife took a step down from social media in 2022 after constantly being in the news over her posts. Mrs. Mahomes drew opposition from fans following some of her takes on her husband's performances and the criticisms he received throughout the season.

She even threw champagne at opposing fans in the cold when the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 season.

For Jackson, back in February 2023, weeks after his brother Patrick won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, Aspen Vaughn called the police to inform them about an assault suffered. Jackson was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery.

His arrest happened on May 3, 2023. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.