IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes twins outfits with daughter Sterling for Chiefs vs Vikings matchup

This past Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium and defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-20.

After a surprisingly poor performance against the New York Jets, the star quarterback rebounded rather well, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns (one each to star tight end Travis Kelce and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice) against no interceptions.

And he did not have to look very far for his inspiration: wife Brittany and daughter Sterling Skye, who donned latching black leather jackets with his surname and jersey number on the back:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Injury updates on Travis Kelce, other Chiefs as Thursday matchup with Denver Broncos looms

There was a scary moment, however during that victory, as Travis Kelce hurt his ankle while catching a pass in the second quarter. However, after some rest, he returned to the field and caught his only touchdown of the game.

After the game, the tight end was adamant that he would want to play this week against the Denver Broncos. He missed Monday's practice as he healed his leg, but on Tuesday he was a limited participant.

Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are very encouraged by this development, as they said on Tuesday's presser:

Mahomes: "It speaks to not only the talent that he has, but the toughness that he has. And the reason that he's been out there week in and week out [is] because he'll battle through anything to go out there and play."

Reid: “Yeah, he’s done well. He’s got quite a little bit of treatment on it. So feel a little bit better, which is good. I’m gonna just see how he moves around, how he feels. He’s always been honest with me about things like that. So we’ll just see how he does, but he’s doing okay out there today. So we’ll see where it goes.”

Besides Kelce, defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) were also listed as limited participants. Another defensive end, Matt Dickerson (knee), was promoted to full participant.

The Chiefs-Broncos game will air on Amazon Prime beginning at 8:15 PM ET.