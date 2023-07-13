IN PHOTOS: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes step it up for 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles

Patrick Mahomes and his high school sweetheart were back again at the 2023 ESPY Awards. As always, the couple put their most fashionable foot forward.

The couple were on the red carpet together, posing and showing off their outfits. Patrick Mahomes wore an off-white Hugo Boss suit without an undershirt. He also wore chains and paired them with stylish glasses. Brittany, on the other hand, wore a black bodycon dress with a cut-out design on the front. She wore her hair in an updo and opted for a muted makeup look.

Brittany and Patrick shared pictures of their looks on their respective Instagram accounts.

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's younger brother, commented on their posts after lying low on social media for weeks:

"Y'all looks so good, love you guys!"

Jackson's first comment is from Patrick's post and second from his SIL's (Image Credit: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' posts' comment section).

After winning his second Super Bowl title last season, the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs was named the best male athlete at the award show. Patrick Mahomes had a season that was filled with ups and downs, especially when he and his teammates played in the big matchup. Here's what he said after winning the award:

"It was an incredible season, many ups, many downs," he said. "I have to thank my teammates, my coaches, basically just making me look good. I'm the quarterback, i just throw the ball and they make it all work.

"I have to thank my family; Brittany, Bronze and Sterling. I'm glad that all that hard work is paying off. they're making me the guy that I am, the man that I am, so I want to thank them.

"And finally, Chiefs Kingdom. Chiefs Kingdom, I truly believe, is the best fan base in the world. We're going to do this thing again, we're going to keep this thing rolling. I appreciate all y'all."

Patrick Mahomes' appearance in Netflix's "Quarterback" makes waves across the NFL world

Patrick Mahomes appears in Netflix's new documentary "Quarterback," which was released on Wednesday. It is a Mahomes-led show that takes a deep look into the 2022 NFL season from the perspective of a quarterback. The documentary series comprises eight episodes and is 45 minutes long.

Along with Mahomes, the show also features Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (now with the Philadelphia Eagles). The show not only delves deeper into their on-field adventures, but also focuses on each QB's personal life.

In the first episode, fans get to know that the Chiefs QB was in the friend zone when he first met his wife.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

His wife, who was grateful for fans' responses, celebrated the release of the documentary and uploaded several pictures from the event. She also posed with her friend and Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

