IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy's fiancee Jenna Brandt beams with pride in heartfelt recap of 49ers' Super Bowl attempt

Brock Purdy has taken his share of brickbats as he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl this year but fiancee Jenna Brandt has been the one constant by his side. And even though he faced heartbreak with San Francisco falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, he must have smiled a little when he saw how proud his partner was of him.

Jenna Brandt took to Instagram to recap them celebrating during the Super Bowl. They were pictures of them kissing before the big game and the wider family being there to support Brock Purdy. She posted them in Las Vegas hanging out with friends as the clock counted down to the Super Bowl and took justifiable pride in seeing her partner's name emblazoned on 49ers fans' paraphernalia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jenna Brandt has been there for Brock Purdy during the toughest moments of his career

Brock Purdy might definitely still be thinking about a missed opportunity after losing the Super Bowl but he should certainly be glad that his fiancee is by his side. Throughout the season, even as he led the league in passer rating, people like Cam Newton and Ryan Clark have called him a game manager or a system quarterback who was only succeeding because of those around him.

But doubts raised by others have never fazed him even as he took over the starting role with the 49ers despite being drafted with the last pick of his draft class. And one of the conceivable reasons is having Jenna Brandt providing him with all the support and stability he needs in his personal life.

Earlier during the season, when San Francisco lost three games on the bounce, there were doubts raised whether Brock Purdy's shine was wearing off. At the time, the 49ers quarterback spent the bye week with his fiancee at her farm, driving a tractor and living a normal life. He came back guide his team to the top spot of the NFC rankings in the regular season.

Expand Tweet

He then also showed his worth by bridging deficits against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in the playoffs and leading them to the NFC Championship crown. While the season ended in disappointment, Brock Purdy should remember that it has been a fantastic season for him and there will be more opportunities to win if he keeps performing at this level. And even if he forgets, Jenna Brandt will likely remind him as the justifiably proud fiancee she is.