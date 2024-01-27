IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski unwind in tropical retreat for a relaxing day off

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek enjoy their time together despite their busy schedules.

Aside from hosting TBS’ Wipeout with John Cena and Nicole Byer, Kostek has speaking engagements and modeling commitments. Meanwhile, Gronkowski has several endorsement deals and appears weekly on FOX Sports’ National Football League broadcast.

As the couple made the most of their time together, they went on a quick vacation to an undisclosed location to unwind from their busy grind. Kostek shared some images from their tropical destination on her Instagram stories.

In the first photo, she took a picture of the sunny outdoors from a window, posting it with the caption:

“left the snow for the sunshine for a little”

She then shared her snack of oranges and blueberries in the next image, while the third photo features their outdoor sauna. The last picture was of Rob Gronkowski sharing a light moment with their dog, Ralphie, which has an Instagram account with over 55,000 followers.

Gronkowski and Kostek were together during a party to welcome the new year. Kostek uploaded photos from that event on Instagram, prompting their followers to ask when the four-time Super Bowl champion will propose to his long-time partner.

They became Instagram official in 2015, two years after meeting at a Goodwill event. Kostek and Gronkowski made their red-carpet debut at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

In an interview with People Magazine, Rob Gronkowski shared that the engagement proposal will come soon despite their busy schedules.

Rob Gronkowski’s postseason record with Tom Brady eclipsed by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Before the 2023 NFL playoffs, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady held the record for the most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo in the playoffs, with 15. Two of those scoring catches came for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, where they dominated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce surpassed that record during their Divisional Round showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Kelce’s two touchdown catches from Mahomes were his 15th and 16th postseason grabs.

They will look to add to that tally when the Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, the first time the tandem will be playing that game away from the Arrowhead Stadium.

Gronkowski and Brady are now second, while Joe Montana and Jerry Rice are third with 12 postseason touchdowns. All four players are retired, allowing Mahomes and Kelce to build on their lead.