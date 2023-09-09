IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek switched on Victoria's Secret model at stunning red carpet event

Camille Kostek is more than just Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend. The Connecticut-born female is also an actress who appeared in the 2023 Tubi original film Classmates. She was also the host of NBC’s Dancing With Myself.

She also took ballet lessons when she was younger and was the captain of her high school lacrosse team. However, she gained fame as a model, especially when she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Swimsuit Issue. Four years later, Kostek continues to dominate the red carpet.

Camille Kostek stuns during a Victoria’s Secret fashion event

Kostek was in attendance at Victoria’s Secret’s re-imagination of the classic fashion show they host annually during New York Fashion Week. This time, though, attendees walked through the pink carpet of the event titled “The Tour ’23.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Martha Zaytoun, Kostek flaunted a “stunning bodycon gown with daring front cut-outs and fine diamond detailing.” She shared photos from her moment on the pink carpet through Instagram stories.

Camille Kostek and other former Victoria’s Secret Angels were in attendance during the said event last September 6 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

Last July, Kostek and Gronkowski attended the premiere of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and Jake Gosling. She shared their photos on Instagram with the caption:

“yes I flew to LA for one day to go to the Barbie Movie World Premiere and yes it was worth it 🎀👛💕🎬 my inner child is thriving”

Aside from acting, hosting, and modeling, Kostek has also designed collections for Dune Jewelry since 2018. She also released a jewelry and clothing line bearing her trademark “Never Not Dancing” expression to benefit mental health charities.

Kostek also released a body-inclusive swimsuit and loungewear collection in May 2021. Two years earlier, she visited colleges and universities in the United States to give talks on self-acceptance.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski’s relationship timeline

Kostek and Gronkowski met at a charity event in 2013. Back then, Gronkowski was a third-year tight end for the New England Patriots, while Kostek was a cheerleader for the squad.

They went public with their relationship in September 2015 when Kostek watched a Patriots game with Gronkowski’s family in a club suite. Camille Kostek also posted her first picture with Rob Gronkowski on her Instagram account in the same month.

Since then, they have attended red-carpet premieres and awards nights together. They also adopted a dog in February 2021. Whether he played for the Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kostek supported Gronkowski’s career.