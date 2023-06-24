IN PHOTOS: Carson Wentz goes viral for killing a black bear during wild Alaska adventure

Carson Wentz downed a bear! Not in Chicago but in Alaska, though. The out-of-work quarterback has a lot of time on his hands these days after being cut by the Washington Commanders. There does not seem to be a market for him in the NFL and people have been wondering what he has been up to.

The quarterback gave an update today, which was in a place that no one had thought of. He was in Alaska, not playing football but hunting. He killed a black bear and posed with it, even though he called it an incredible animal.

Carson Wentz posted on Instagram, saying,

"Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite places on earth— Alaska! Incredible trip and an incredible animal!"

He posted some pictures of the hunt, which can be seen below. In most of the pictures, he is seen posing with the dead animal. Other pictures show him scoping out the area and with binoculars, presumably looking for the bear.

What's next for Carson Wentz?

While hunting may be his new passion, does Carson Wentz have a route back into the NFL at the moment? The quarterback-needy teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers all took a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. So, they went to the route of selecting a young quarterback to lead them ahead.

Other teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who chose a veteran quarterback, went with someone like Baker Mayfield instead of him. There are still teams like the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders where one could say they have an untested quarterback. However, the latter were the ones who cut him and they certainly are not going back for him.

Based on that, it does not look likely that there is an opening for a quarterback like Carson Wentz in the NFL. He might have some other offers from leagues like USFL and XFL in coming seasons but whether a Super Bowl-winning quarterback like him will want to go down that path is unknown.

It is perhaps because of these circumstances that he has chosen a different recreation. He has always been an avid hunter, having posted himself hunting other animals and tagging it as the conservation season.

Since the latest video was posted by "Wentzbrosoutdoors" while tagging him, there is a good chance that he will be tying up with his family to make it a bigger part of his platform.

