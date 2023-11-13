IN PHOTOS: Carson Wentz welcomes third daughter with wife Madison days after signing with LA Rams

Carson Wentz has a new home in Los Angeles. Now he has a welcome gift in the form of his third child.

On Friday, the newly-signed Rams quarterback and his wife Madison (nee Oberg) welcomed Hayes Emersyn, their third daughter. The two, who married in July 2018,(five months after his then-team Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII) already have two daughters: Hadley Jane, born in 2020; and Hudson Rose, born in 2021.

Why did the Los Angeles Rams sign Carson Wentz, and what does it mean for Matthew Stafford?

Carson Wentz's admission to the Los Angeles Rams comes at a very opportune time

Ever since he was brought to Inglewood, Matthew Stafford has been both a boon and a bane for the team.

They won Super Bowl LVI in his first season. However, he was also bearing some serious elbow and back injuries during that run, and playing through all that pain cost them dearly in 2022. The Rams went 5-12 as he missed seven consecutive games with a spinal bruise, more elbow injuries, and a concussion.

For 2023, general manager Les Snead attempted to bolster positional depth with two-time collegiate champion Stetson Bennett, but he has been on the NFI list since being drafted. Brett Rypien, meanwhile, was released after losing his only start against the Green Bay Packers.

And this is where Wentz comes into play. Boasting plenty of experience despite his relative youth (he is only 30 years old), he makes for an ideal QB2 who can fill in as starter if Stafford gets hurt again (as has occurred in 2023, with hip and thumb injuries), as Peter Schrager said on the NFL on Fox Podcast:

But according to Ian Rapoport, the former Philadelphia Eagle's presence does not necessarily mean the end of the world for the former Detroit Lion:

“This is not an indication that Stafford’s injury is worse than they thought. Sean McVay said he does believe, it sounds like, that Stafford would be back next week. Just needed a better backup, so Brett Rypien was waived and Carson Wentz was signed.”

The Rams return to action against the Arizona Cardinals on November 19.