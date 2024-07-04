  • NFL
  • In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt celebrates Independence Day "soaking sun" while paddleboarding in mountains

In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt celebrates Independence Day "soaking sun" while paddleboarding in mountains

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 04, 2024 12:42 GMT
Shaq
Shaq's Fun House (Gracie Hunt) (Credits: Getty)

It's Independence Day, and Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt is celebrating it in nature. The Chiefs heiress has been spotted enjoying spare time this offseason, going on adventures in nature, the most recent being paddle boarding.

Gracie Hunt took to her Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from her Independence Day celebration. She enjoyed a paddle boarding session in the mountains. Along with a sneak peek into her paddle boarding session, Gracie shared a note for fans where she wrote:

"Board meeting in session. Soaking up the sun & serenity this 4th of July week—I hope you all have the best holiday! 🇺🇸"
also-read-trending Trending

In the pictures, Gracie is seen posing on a paddleboard in a lake surrounded by lush green mountains. The Chief heiress also shared a clip of her paddling her board throughout the slow-flowing lake. In less than 24 hours, Gracie's post has received more than 8000 likes.

The offseason has been exciting for Gracie Hunt, as she has participated in many crucial yet exciting Kansas City Chiefs events. Whether it's about making an appearance at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony or the White House visit, Gracie has made her contributions well.

Gracie Hunt faced body image struggles during her time in pageantry

Apart from being the heiress of the Kansas City Chiefs, Gracie Hunt was also Miss Texas Teen International in 2016 and 2018. She is well aware of what it takes to win them. In fact, for a model, her body image is her biggest asset, and that's something she has faced issues with during her pageantry.

"When I competed in pageants, I found it hard to not fall prey to the comparison trap — especially when it came to body image. I feel like oftentimes we all want to be or look like the thing we are not, not being grateful for what we are," Gracie said in an Instagram post in late May.
"There’s only one thing that I’ve found safe to store my identity, and that thing is my faith in Jesus Christ. Now the goal is simple: striving each day to become the strongest & most vibrant version of myself that God created me to be," Gracie concluded.

Gracie has embraced her career as a model and influencer, but there are still times when she recalls her body image struggles growing up.

