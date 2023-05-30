IN PHOTOS: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt celebrates Memorial Day weekend from Cabo San Lucas

Gracie Hunt spent her 2023 Memorial Day weekend at Cabo San Lucas. She shared her wonderful time in Mexico via two Instagram posts.

She captioned her first post:

“It takes less energy to go with the flow than to make waves, but you will never get very far treading water (believe me—It’s my new cardio with my foot injury and it’s harder than it looks!)”

Gracie Hunt enjoyed her time at Cabo San Lucas during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend. (Image credit: Instagram.com/graciehunt)

A day later, she posted another series of photos of her wearing a Star Spangled Banner-inspired swimsuit.

As a tribute to American troops, Gracie Hunt wrote:

“Not just another day at the beach…Today, let’s remember & honor. Beyond thankful and grateful for the soldiers who have fought and sacrificed for our amazing country and have given us the opportunity to live free.”

“Free to speak, free to worship, free to make mistakes, free to grow, free to work your 🍑 off and try to make your dreams a reality. God bless the USA.❤️🇺🇸 What are you thankful for today?”

Gracie Hunt enjoyed her time at Cabo San Lucas during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend. (Image credit: Instagram.com/graciehunt)

Who is Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt?

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles, is involved in various aspects of the Kansas City Chiefs organization. Her father, Clark Hunt, is the Chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, a team that has won three Super Bowl championships. He inherited these positions from his late father, Lamar Hunt, who founded the American Football League and passed away in 2006. Clark shares ownership of the Chiefs with his siblings.

Gracie inherited her mother's beauty queen genes, as her mother won the Miss Kansas pageant in 1993. Gracie herself won the same crown 28 years later. While she is involved in the Chiefs' marketing and brand development, she is also connected to FC Dallas, a Major League Soccer team owned by her father.

On her website, Hunt shared that suffering from Celiac Disease inspired her to develop a passion for sports and wellness. It pushed her to play club soccer until college before transitioning to pageantry.

In 2016, she founded Breaking Barriers Through Sports, an initiative aimed at promoting sports and inclusion. Additionally, she serves as a Special Olympics ambassador, leveraging her certifications in nutrition and training.

In terms of recent achievements, Gracie completed two full marathons and two half-marathons in 2022. She was also featured on the cover of Maxim Magazine. Alongside her various roles, she is pursuing a Master's degree in Sport Management at the University of Kansas.

Gracie Hunt is also an avid reality television show Survivor fan, an animal lover, a dance/Latin pop listener, and admits to being addicted to iced tea. She has a net worth of $3 million as of 2023.

