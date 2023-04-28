In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt goes all-in for 2023 NFL Draft

This year, the 2023 NFL Draft came to Kansas City. Making it a grand event, KC Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt couldn't help but join in on the festivities. Of course, Hunt ended up enjoying herself, while also promoting and focusing on her philanthropic endeavors.

Spending some time off during the offseason, Hunt flew back to KC for the much-awaited 2023 NFL Draft. With the defending Super Bowl champions hosting the event, it was certainly a larger-than-life affair.

Image Credit: Gracie Hunt's official Instagram (@graciehunt)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gracie posed with her dad Clark Hunt, the Kanas City Chiefs CEO. While Clark Hunt sported a sharp suit, Gracie wore a yellow sequined dress. Interestingly, she wore the same dress during her Super Bowl celebrations.

Image Credit: Gracie Hunt's official Instagram (@graciehunt)

Gracie shared more posts of her helping out at the Community Clinics, just spending some time there before the NFL Draft took place. Though the Chiefs heiress is involved with the team throughout the year, she continues to deal with charity and other events like the Special Olympics.

"I love how the NFL brings communities together! We are celebrating the NFL Draft - working on our football skills and drills through Community Clinics for underserved kids, Special Olympics, and Strong Girls! Fun, inspiring, & purposeful! Community groups are also packing resource bags for two of my favorite organizations: Operation Breakthrough and Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (MOCSA)," she wrote on IG.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi welcomed Gracie Hunt on Instagram

Patrick Mahomes with her mother Randi at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade

Working with the Variety Children's Charity, Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi ended up sharing a photo of Gracie Hunt with one of the children helped by the charity. The initiative let children walk the NFL Draft's red carpet, where they ended up meeting Gracie.

Image Credit: Randi Mahomes' official IG (@randimahomes)

"Thank you @graciehunt Lily love you. So sweet," Randi wrote on her IG story.

The charity itself thanked Randi Mahomes for her contribution, which certainly seemed to put a smile on everyone's faces:

"Thanks to the beautiful and kind Randi Mahomes for your time and gift of making everyone feel loved 🥰and seen..Jesus and Lilly… true STAR ⭐️athletes".

In fact, Randi Mahomes has been prepping for the Draft for some time now. With the NFL Draft being a long, three-day event, one can only expect more content from Gracie and the Mahomes family.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes