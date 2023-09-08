IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt kicks off 2023 NFL season in style

Gracie Hunt documented the Kansas City Chiefs opening night kickoff on Thursday night. Although the game didn't end in the reigning Super Bowl champions' favor, Hunt appeared to have a good time before kickoff.

She posted a series of photos to her Instagram of pregame festivities. She was dressed in a red Chiefs cropped top and paired it with a knee length animal print skirt. The look was accompanied by gold stillettos but the highlight of her decor was the Super Bowl ring.

She captioned her Instagram post:

"And so it begins."

In the series of photos, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs co-owner shared glimpses of the lady herself along with her family. All of them were sporting the Super Bowl LVII rings on the field. It also included one photo where the family was praying during the pre-game. S

She also posed along the sidelines before the game showing off her ensemble.There was also a video of her father, Clark, addressing the loyal Chiefs Kingdom and unveling the Super Bowl LVII banner.

Unfortunately for Hunt and her family, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't start the season off the way they had hoped. They dropped the first game of the season to the Detroit Lions 21-20. The Kansas City Chiefs will look to rebound in Week 2 with a roadtrip to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who is Gracie Hunt's father, Clark Hunt?

Gracie Hunt is one of the many well-known faces of the Kansas CIty Chiefs family ownership. The Chiefs were originally founded by Gracie's grandfather Lamar in 1960. He moved the team to Kansas City in 1963 and remained the owner of the team along with his wife Norma until he died in 2006.

At the time, his four children selected Clark Hunt to be the chairman of the Kansas CIty Chiefs as well as the FC Dallas team owned by the family.

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are owned by the entire Hunt Family, Gracie Hunt's father is in charge of operations and represents the team at NFL meetings. Before he began working with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs.

Clark Hunt is married to Tavia Shackles and the couple have three children. Gracie Hunt is the oldest and she has two younger siblings Knobel and Ava. Tavia was named Miss Missouri Teen USA in 1990 and Miss Kansas USA in 1993.