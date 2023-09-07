IN PHOTOS: Chiefs’ heiress Gracie Hunt posts stunning pictures on occasion of ‘Red Wednesday’ ahead of season opener vs. Lions

Tomorrow marks the beginning of a new NFL season, and to commemorate it, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt went on an Instagram spree.

The defending Super Bowl champions hosted "Red Wednesday" at Arrowhead Stadium, a day before their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hunt took the opportunity to promote the charitable cause with a couple "team-spirit" photos:

She also took the opportunity to showcase a few videos of herself attending a women-only luncheon at Arrowhead Stadium, complete with pictures of the field that the Chiefs will take:

A salad that Gracie Hunt had at the "Red Wednesday" women-only luncheon, alongside her invitation and a general glimpse into the event

Views of Arrowhead Stadium that Gracie Hunt took on "Red Wednesday"

Gracie Hunt's early life, other interests explored

Up until now, people have known Gracie Hunt only as an heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs and a post-graduate student at the University of Kansas. However, as revealed in a cover interview for Maxim earlier this year, she also has other interests.

Besides working in the Chiefs' marketing department, Hunt also has roles in the following charities/non-profit organizations:

Breaking Barriers Through Sports

New Friends New Life

Special Olympics Texas

Echelon

She said she enjoyed being a humanitarian:

“One of the things that I love doing most is giving back. It’s what makes me the happiest. Whether it’s painting a house for Habitat for Humanity or on the field for Special Olympics, it’s important to constantly focus on other people.

“Even though there’s a lot of heartache in the world, there’s also a lot of goodness and increasingly that is what brings me joy.”

But before she became an heiress and humanitarian, Hunt, like Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, was an aspiring soccer player. Concussions ended that dream, but thanks to her mother Tavia, she easily transitioned to pageantry, winning Miss Texas Teen International 2016, Miss Texas International 2018, and Miss Kansas USA 2021.

She described the transition in career paths as follows:

“My mom ended up taking on a lot of the coaching for the pageant, so I had this wonderful dynamic where my dad was my soccer coach when I was young, and then when I began my pageant journey, my mom was an excellent resource as she was second runner up to Miss USA in 1993.

“I went from walking like a tomboy in my soccer cleats to gliding in six-inch pageant stilettos.”

Hunt has also been fond of running half- and full marathons lately, mainly for charity. Her dedication to fitness stems from being diagnosed with Celiac disease at an early age.

She is currently single, but "definitely looking for that number one draft pick”, in her own words.