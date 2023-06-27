In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt steps up summer vacay with South African safari

Gracie Hunt seems to be enjoying the offseason with her family after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl success earlier this season. She took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures at a wildlife safari during a trip to South Africa.

Hunt, who recently underwent foot surgery, captioned one of her posts:

"Into the wild I go to lose my worries and find my soul."

In one of her pictures, Hunt donned a crop top featuring a gathered design in the front. She wore a sleek black zip-up hoodie over the top, matching it with her black leggings.

Gracie Hunt on vacation in South Africa

In other posts, Hunt was spotted taking a tour of the South African wildlife in the back of a Land Cruiser. She also managed to grab a few pictures and videos of the wildlife at Kruger National Park.

Hunt also shared photos of her family, beautiful meals, wild animals, picturesque sunrises, and the gym where she worked out.

Gracie Hunt with her family in South Africa

Gracie Hunt's net worth: How much is the Kansas City Chiefs heiress worth in 2023?

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt

According to reports, Gracie Hunt is worth a reported $3 million as of 2023. She is the daughter of Clark Hunt, the co-owner, CEO, and chairperson of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gracie is also a social media influencer, a philanthropist, and a model. The young model is quite active on social media and has over 365,000 followers on Instagram. Interestingly, she also won the Miss Kansas USA crown in 2021.

While Gracie has achieved a lot in her career, many believe that she is just getting started on her journey to success. She doesn't seem to shy away from the limelight, regardless of whether it's during an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium or at a wildlife safari in South Africa

