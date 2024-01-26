IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in red outfit ahead of 6th straight AFC Championship game vs Ravens

Gracie Hunt is very much involved in the Kansas City Chiefs’ day-to-day operations, especially in their branding, marketing, and philanthropic efforts. After all, she is a part of Chiefs royalty because her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, established the team as the Dallas Texans before moving to Kansas City.

That’s why she uses her platform to promote anything about the Chiefs to help rally support from their fans. This time, she wore an iconic jacket containing elements referring to the franchise’s rich history.

Hunt posted on Instagram:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Chiefs Kingdom, on this Red Friday let’s #UNITE in gratitude, applauding our team's remarkable 6th straight journey to the AFC Championship, defying the doubters and embracing the power of self-belief and that football is *family*”

Gracie Hunt expressed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs days before the AFC Championship Game.

Gracie Hunt expressed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs days before the AFC Championship Game.

Gracie Hunt also used a hashtag to refer to Red Friday, a long-standing Chiefs tradition that fosters support from Chiefs fans while helping noble causes.

The tradition started in 1992, when then-owner Lamar Hunt and some volunteers sold special edition newspapers for charity.

Since then, the Chiefs faithful have worn anything red every Friday to express their solidarity with their beloved squad. The team also sells flags, whose proceeds are donated to charity.

The tradition continues until the Chiefs season is over. Last year, they made it Red Wednesday instead of Red Friday.

For Red Friday, Gracie Hunt donned an OVO full-snap varsity jacket that bears the team’s name and helmet on the back. In front are patches of the American Football Conference, October’s Very Own, a football with “Kansas City, MO,” and the team’s logo.

Meanwhile, three red helmets with the numbers 69, 19, and 22 are on the sleeves, referring to their three Super Bowl-winning seasons (1969, 2019, 2022).

Gracie Hunt is encouraging the Chiefs Kingdom for AFC Championship Game

Clark Hunt’s eldest daughter wears several hats. But while she’s a philanthropist, fitness expert, athlete, beauty queen, and blogger, her association with the Chiefs will be her core identity.

That’s why she is one of the team’s legion of fans when the Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Unlike the previous editions, the Chiefs will be the visitors. But while they are going on the road, playing in their sixth consecutive AFC title game will keep them composed.

With Ravens fans taking up most of the seats during their showdown, the crowd will try to disrupt the Chiefs’ cadence by making noise. But getting a ton of encouragement from Gracie Hunt and her fellow supporters will encourage them to fight for victory.