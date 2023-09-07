IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt welcomes NFL regular season in gorgeous two-piece set

Former Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt, is one of the faces of the Kansas City Chiefs. No, she doesn't take the field each week but, she is the heir to the Kansas City Chiefs team ownership. On Thursday morning, she posted a photo of herself wearing a two-piece set flaunting the Kansas City Chiefs logo.

The top was a cropped jersey whereas the bottom was a Kansas City Chiefs-designed bikini bottom. The 23-year-old captioned the series of photos by announcing her excitement for the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

"Today’s the day!🙌🏼 It’s felt like a drought without football.🌵 Who’s ready for the regular season?!"

She then asked her Instagram followers who was ready for the NFL season to start.

Photos from Gracie Hunt's Instagram account show her modeling a Chiefs' two-piece set.

Gracie Hunt's Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory before kickoff. Then the 2023 NFL season can officially begin as the team looks to once again make another Super Bowl run under the leadership of Patrick Mahomes.

Gracie Hunt promotes "Red Friday" campaign to help Kansas City community

The Kansas City Chiefs organization was founded by Gracie Hunt's grandfather Lamar Hunt in 1960. Originally located in Dallas, Lamar moved the team to Kansas City in 1963 after the arrival of the Cowboys. Since then, the Chiefs have embraced Kansas City. The Hunt family is known for supporting local organizations, and one way of doing so is with the "Red Friday" campaign.

On Wednesday, Gracie Hunt took to social media to spread the word about the sale of the iconic Chiefs flags. Kansas City fans can purchase the flags in their local stores and the sale of the flags will be used to benefit the community.

Hunt noted that in the last nine years, the Kansas City Chiefs have raised over $4.5 million with the sale of the flags. The proceeds from the flags benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City. An organization that helps families whose children are sick with lodging and other necessities.

The initiative, which is typically part of "Red Friday" was spread on Wednesday this week since the Chiefs will kick off the season on Thursday night.

The former beauty queen and soccer player works with the Kansas City Chiefs' public relations department to spread the word about the team's local events. She is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in sports marketing at the University of Kansas.