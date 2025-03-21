In Photos: Chiefs OL Mike Caliendo's fiancée Olivia recaps joy-filled memories from dreamy Hawaii vacation

Mike Caliendo’s fiancée, Olivia Storm, just dropped a dreamy Hawaii vacation recap, and it’s the definition of picture-perfect. On March 19, Olivia shared a carousel of sun-soaked moments from their tropical getaway, capturing pure joy with the Chiefs offensive lineman.

In the first shot, the couple twinned in white, flashing bright smiles against a stunning sunset backdrop. Another snap showed Mike Caliendo taking a dip in the ocean, fully embracing the island life.

Olivia, meanwhile, stunned in a flowy white dress while posing on a boat. And because no romantic getaway is complete without a love-filled moment, one of the standout pics showed the duo gazing at each other with beaming smiles.

She summed it all up in four words: “A vacation from my dreams.”

This latest trip is just another chapter in Olivia and Mike Caliendo’s love story. After four years of dating, Mike proposed on June 29, 2024, in a moment that had fans swooning. And before the engagement, these two were already setting couple goals with their lavish travels and celebrations.

Back in March 2024, Olivia posted a weekend recap from the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, where she and the Chiefs OL served power-couple energy in sleek black-and-white fits. Just a month before that, she was front and center at Super Bowl LVIII, hyping up her guy as the Chiefs clinched another championship.

Now, with the engagement locked in, all eyes are on the wedding. And given their track record, it’s bound to be an absolute spectacle.

Olivia Storm: The hustler, the supporter, the future Mrs. Caliendo

Before she was rocking Chiefs gear on the sidelines, Olivia Storm was making moves in Kansas City. A Central Michigan grad with a degree in business administration, she balanced academics with her time in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. But she wasn’t just about Greek life.

She was also big on giving back, volunteering with charities like Bright Pink and the American Red Cross.

Since October 2023, Olivia has been grinding in the medical sales world as a rep for Convatec, a healthcare tech company. She works with hospitals and medical professionals, making sure they get top-tier medical products.

Before that, she was a business development analyst at Protective Industrial Polymers (2021-2023) and worked in customer support at DealerOn. Plus, she spent almost a decade waitressing at Villager Pub in Michigan, proving she’s had hustle long before the NFL life.

Mike Caliendo and Olivia most likely crossed paths at Central Michigan, but they’ve kept the origin story lowkey. What’s clear? She’s been his biggest supporter for over four years. From college ball to going undrafted in 2022 and landing with the Chiefs, Olivia has been there through every high and grind.

