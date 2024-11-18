IN PHOTOS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia joins Taylor Swift's parents at popstar's Eras Tour in Canada

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is in the final stretch of her Eras Tour, performing at Toronto's Rogers Centre last week and again this week. Among the A-listers who attended the concert were Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia and daughter, Gracie.

The mother-daughter duo joined the audience alongside Swift's parents. Tavia shared a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday, posing with the popstar's parents and including a long note alongside the images.

Beginning with, she shared her gratitude to the Swift family for the hospitality and hailed the show for its excellence.

"It’s hard to believe, but this show just keeps getting better and better," Tavia wrote. "If you haven’t seen it yet, what are you waiting for? There are only six shows left! And if you can’t make it, don’t miss the critically acclaimed, record-breaking Eras Tour movie."

Moreover, Tavia also pointed out the absence of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie from Grammy nominations.

"It’s a masterpiece — with its cultural impact, stunning cinematography, and innovative take on the concert film genre, it’s shocking it didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2025 Grammy Awards."

Taylor Swift is performing six shows in two stretches in Toronto. The first three shows ran from Nov. 14 to 16, and the second three will run from Nov. 21 to 23.

Owing to her commitments, the "Love Story" singer could not attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game yesterday.

Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season against the Bills on Sunday Night Football while Taylor Swift was in Canada

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Kansas City Chiefs, to take home three-peat this year, was undefeated until yesterday's Sunday Night Football.

Although rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy started on a strong note (31-yard catch and a TD), inconsistency marred his outing after halftime.

What was more surprising was the Chiefs defense's performance, which is pro in limiting explosive plays. They felt vulnerable against Josh Allen and the Bills offense, which turned the game in Buffalo's favor.

In the last quarter, Allen scored a game-winning drive by converting a key fourth-and-2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes got the chance to respond, but the comeback attempt fell short.

Well, in spite of the loss, the Chiefs (9-1) still lead the AFC race. It is just that the battle for seeding and a first-round bye has become more competitive.

