IN PHOTOS: Chiefs owner's daughter Gracie Hunt recaps wild Super Bowl afterparty with Patrick Mahomes and Marshmello

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a ten-point first-half deficit to win Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a historic victory because the Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots.

With the big game being held in Las Vegas, the Chiefs are in the perfect location for an afterparty to celebrate the victory. Hence, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs chairman and chief executive officer Clark Hunt, shared photos and videos from the event on her Instagram account.

While posing for photos with her friends, Hunt also took a picture with electronic music producer and disc jockey Marshmello. She also posted a video of Patrick Mahomes talking to Post Malone.

Coincidentally, the singer/songwriter/producer had a moment with Brittany Mahomes, during which she asked him to remove the Dallas Cowboys jacket he was wearing and replace it with a Chiefs jacket.

Since Gracie Hunt could one day take over the Chiefs after his father, she immerses herself in the team’s operations, especially in marketing and the Chiefs Women’s Organization.

Aside from her role with the reigning Super Bowl champions, she is a philanthropist, a health and wellness enthusiast, and a former beauty queen like her mother.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes became a three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player after finishing the game with 34 completions for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime sealed the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl victory in the last five seasons.

Mahomes won MVP honors in all three Super Bowls the Chiefs won in his era. Clinching his third Lombardi Trophy ties him with Earl Morrall and Troy Aikman for the third-most titles by a quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs start a new NFL dynasty

The 2023 NFL season is the second year under the ten-year, $450 million contract extension Patrick Mahomes signed in 2020. At 28, he has a lot of football left in him, which is a scary thought for the rest of the National Football League.

They found a way to win when it mattered, especially after the struggles that made them look weak and disorganized.

With Mahomes leading the charge, he reestablished his connection with Travis Kelce and found a reliable target in Rashee Rice. Isiah Pacheco is a menace from the backfield, while Hardman is a viable second option at wide receiver.

These players lining up under Andy Reid’s ingenious scheme, coupled with a tenacious defensive unit, make the Chiefs an unstoppable force in the foreseeable future.